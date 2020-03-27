Premier Capital granted SEC Registration

Premier Capital Advisors, a wealth advisory and investment management firm serving clients throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, has surpassed the threshold in assets under management to be (classified) as a large advisory firm and is now registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“This is a great milestone on which to celebrate our second anniversary,” says Simon E Amich, CEO of Premier Capital Advisors. “We opened for business in April 2018 registered in the State of Florida and are proud of our continued growth and SEC registration.”

Premier Capital serves private and institutional clients providing a variety of services including investigating, structuring, and negotiating investments and dispositions, monitoring the performance of investments and administrative services.

The company provides execution and custody services through Insigneo Securities LLC and BNY Mellon’s Pershing LLC.

“We seek to provide a very personalised and focused approach to serving each client. Our priority with each new client is learning their individual objectives, strategies and risk profile through a comprehensive questionnaire and interview,” Amich says. “We use this information along with our analytical research and understanding of the markets to provide tailored advice in an effort to assist clients in asset protection, growth, as well as capital preservation. Premier Capital has established various channels to a wide range of investment products and cutting-edge technology.”

Amich has comprehensive experience in international wealth management. In addition to serving as a consultant to foreign banks working in the United States, Amich previously held the position of Executive Director and Head of the Western Hemisphere Private Bank for American Express Bank, Ltd. and President/CEO of American Express Bank International.

He previously functioned as Senior Vice President at Lehman Brothers, where he managed a 70-person office that provided brokerage services to private and institutional clients in Latin America.